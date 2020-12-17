The Historic Centre of Malaga for so long the popular hub of tourism and world visitors alike has received more than 19 million euros in aid.

The money will be spent on repairs regenerating the area with the announcement of a new state library at the rear facade of the now aged convent of San Agustin.

-- Advertisement --



The minister of culture has now published details of the tender, which with the money allocated will further demonstrate the government’s commitment to this area.

Situated just in between the museum and the cathedral the 16th-century convent and the immediate area around it will benefit immensely from the added tourism and, as important, the cultural status of the city too.

Teofilo Ruiz, the sub-delegate for the government in this area of Malaga said the new public state library would be a place for study, reading, research and a place to contemplate but also, another historical place for tourists to Malaga to visit and enjoy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “historic centre gets millions in aid ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.