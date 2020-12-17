Green Covers pays tribute to U2 and more

Green Covers will pay tribute to U2, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Muse, Coldplay and other huge bands in a not-to-be-missed performance at The One Room in San Vicente del Raspeig.

“GREEN Covers has two aspects that work in parallel: on the one hand, the basic sound of the band and on the other, the production of the show,” said the band.

“In order to perfect the first one, we carefully observe many live shows and create different versions of the same song, arrangements, etc. Later, in the studio and at home, we work together with our technicians for the preparation of sequences, sound sampling, video construction, metronomes, rhythmic oscillation, etc.

“We recreate everything that can be seen and heard note by note.”

Green Covers will be in Alicante on January 22, 2021. To find out more visit wegow.com

