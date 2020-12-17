Grandparents strangle two-year-old for crying too much

A COUPLE has been arrested in Kemerovo, Russia, for allegedly strangling their two-year-old grandson and burning his body in a furnace.

The couple, aged 52 and 48, were looking after the child, named Dima, and were drunk, according to the local press.

They became irritated by the little boy’s screaming and crying and strangled him to death.

They later put his body in a furnace. His remains were later removed and thrown outside in the snow.

When the parents, named as Maria and Dmitry Shcherbakovy, aged 20 and 25, came back, they found their son’s clothes inside, but no sign of him. When they went outside, they discovered the buried remains of the two-year-old who had been reportedly been strangled by his grandparents for crying too much.

They called the police, who are investigating the crime and awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

