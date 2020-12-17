Gemma Collins From TOWIE Got Stuck In The Bath after eating too much in lockdown



Gemma Collins, the 39-year-old, from reality TV show, TOWIE, revealed during her ‘Gemma Collins Podcast’ session, that she got stuck in the bath, after piling on the weight during lockdown.

Gemma Collins explained, “I have got to stop eating. The new rule is every time you want a little glass of wine or a mulled wine, you have to order food. And well I nearly got stuck in the bath. I’m not joking. We all know I’m dramatic but I seriously nearly got stuck in the bath at the hotel. I had a nice glass of wine at Fortnum & Masons and that was on my bucket list to do. And literally, they said, ‘You’ve got to order some food'”.

She continued, “Well I’d just eaten at the last place I’d had a glass of wine at. So I said, ‘I’ll have some pigs in blankets’, then my mate wanted a mulled wine and I was like, ‘Right OK, I’ll have to order a scotch egg as well’, then my mate goes, ‘I don’t eat scotch eggs’, so there I am faced with pigs in blankets and a rather large scotch egg, with a side of piccalilli, well I had to eat it. I’m just hoping that soon we will resume back to normal because I don’t fancy getting stuck in the bath any longer”.

