ONE OF FRANCE’S top fashion agents has been arrested by investigators probing French connections to deceased paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

-- Advertisement --



Jean-Luc Brunel, who has been a major figure in the Paris fashion scene for decades, was arrested by French detectives at Charles de Gaulle airport as he tried to board a flight to Senegal, West Africa.

The 70-year old is facing questioning under suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking due to his connections to deceased US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The fashion agent denies all charges.

French police began an investigation last year to probe potential French victims and perpetrators connected to the international sex trafficking ring allegedly operated by Jeffrey Epstein and his elite associates. The millionaire died under suspicious circumstances at a Brooklyn prison in the summer of 2019 while awaiting trial for his alleged crimes.

Among properties raided by Parisian detectives were the offices of Karin Models, Brunel’s agency, as well as Epstein’s luxurious apartment near the city’s iconic Arc du Triomphe.

Since his mysterious death, details have emerged of a potential elite paedophile sex ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein. His former associates include Prince Andrew, two former US Presidents, and British newspaper heiress Ghislaine Maxwell who is currently awaiting trial for her role in the enigmatic financier’s alleged crimes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French Fashion Agent Arrested in Epstein Probe”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.