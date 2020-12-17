Free Zoom Users Won’t Have 40 Minute Call Limit Over Christmas

ZOOM has announced they will be lifting their 40-minute cut-off point for calls made by free users this Christmas to help families socialise during pandemic restrictions.

In an official statement, the video-call company said that “as a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom account globally for several up and coming occasions”.

These include the last day of Jewish festivity Hanukah, as well as Christmas Day and New Year’s. During the pandemic, Zoom has seen a surge in users of its video-calling platform that has now become ubiquitous with businesses and families during the year of social-distancing. The company previously offered a cut-off amnesty for American users during Thanksgiving.

The lift of time limits will also apply to those wishing to celebrate Kwanzaa, a late December celebration of African-American culture, with friends and loved ones. “Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short,” Zoom said.

For Christmas festivities, Zoom will allow meetings go on uninterrupted from the 23rd of December 3 PM GMT (4 PM in Spain) until the 26th of December at 11 AM (Noon Spanish time).

On New Year’s Eve and Day, free services will be available from the 30th of December at 3 PM GMT (4 PM Spanish time) until the 2nd of January at 11 AM (Noon Spanish time).

