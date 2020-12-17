Facebook Disable Messenger and Instagram Features for European Users

FACEBOOK has deactivated many features of its Messenger and Instagram apps for European users to comply with new EU privacy rules.

The tech giant was forced to suspend many of its popular features across its Messenger and Instagram apps to comply with the EU’s sweeping new ePrivacy directive. Facebook will only be able to offer a core messaging service on its popular Messenger app, with features such as nicknames and interactive facial photo filter now banned.

In a statement, Facebook said: “We’re still determining the best way to bring these features back. It takes time to rebuild products in a way that works seamlessly for people and also comply with new regulation”.

The EU’s new ePrivacy directive is part of the bloc’s broader plans to curb the power and influence of big tech companies. The new laws aims to limit how companies can use messages and private date shared over their platforms.

As the law is still in its early days, it is not yet clear what features Facebook has removed as a precaution and which are gone for good in Europe.

