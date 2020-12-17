NATIONAL POLICE arrested a radicalised Spanish man in Madrid who claimed he wanted to become ISIL’s best sharp shooter.

-- Advertisement --



The police observed how the man, who had converted to Islam, had quickly self-radicalised himself by viewing terrorist content online.

The operation was coordinated by the National Court and a Madrid court and began in September when officers working in the fight against terrorism detected a man who supported the ideas of ISIL. He had completely changed his life, going from a western existence to defending radical jihad ideas.

He was very active on social networks where he constantly watched and published content glorifying terrorism. Amongst his contacts, there were jihad fighters located in conflict zones.

He frequently made comments praising suicide bombers and defending recent terrorist attacks in Europe, including the decapitation of a French teacher in October.

Police feared that he was very severely radicalised, and was expressing his desire to go to the Syrian city of Idlib to take part in the jihad and become ISIL’s best sharp shooter.

He also said that he despised his life and wanted to become a martyr which led the officers to the decision to arrest him immediately.

The extremist arrested in Madrid took measures to avoid being detected, such as constantly changing the place where he slept, often using unoccupied premises from which he could control what was going on outside. However, he was arrested at the place where he was squatting and has been remanded in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Extremist arrested in Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.