DONALD Trump’s Twitter account hacked on the fourth attempt at guessing his password

A computer whiz from the Netherlands managed to successfully guess Donald Trump’s password and hack into his Twitter after only four guesses. So-called ‘ethical hacker’ Victor Gevers claims he correctly selected “maga2020!” to infiltrate the president’s social media on October 16, and although hacking is illegal in the Netherlands, prosecutors have now said they he won’t face any charges.

The public prosecutor’s office (Openbaar Ministerie) said: “We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker.”

“Both the hacker and the American authorities have been informed of the outcome of the investigation,” prosecutors said.

Gevers said he was shocked that he had managed to hack into such a high-profile account so easily, and immediately alerted the Secret Service about the security breach.

“I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts. Or at least would be asked to provide additional information,” he told a Dutch newspaper.

Amazingly, Gevers was also able to access Trump’s Twitter account in 2016 by using the password “yourefired.” It seems that President Trump needs to get a little bit more creative.

