Dog Starves to Death at Owner’s Side in Missing Person Case

BRAVE dog starves to death at his owner’s side in missing person case in Madrid.

A body found on September 2 has finally been confirmed as that of missing Mostoles resident Edita Emelda Piñeiro. The 80-year-old woman was reported missing in May after taking her dog for a walk and not returning.

Police and friends searched the area but no sign of her, or her dog were found at the time. A body was found in September only 2km from Edita’s home, and next to it was the corpse of a dog. At the time it was thought to be Edita, and that her brave dog had stayed by her side and eventually starved to death protecting her.

The Forensic Anatomical Institute has now confirmed the identity of the body as Edita, but they have been criticized for taking too long to make the formal identification.

