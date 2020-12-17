A PHOTO with a message shared on Twitter by a Spanish doctor aiming to raise awareness about not exceeding the number of people allowed at gatherings, has gone viral.

-- Advertisement --



The photo is simple, but the message is important.

In it, the doctor, Angel Sanchez Vazquez, is shown in a hospital holding up a sign written on cardboard, which pretends to be a WhatsApp group chat. The translation is as follows:

Are you coming to the dinner?

Of course! How many of us are going to be there?

15, I think.

You left (the group).

The photo has gone viral, and is one of many examples of them asking citizens to “help them to help others” to avoid contagion rates rising over the holidays.

The doctors say the people are “the first line of defence” and it is everyone’s responsibility to prevent this line from failing and the virus from spreading further.

Dr Sanchez has published his message with the hashtag #DocWithSign following in the footsteps of a resident of New York who has now has millions of followers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Doctor’s message goes viral”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.