Cyclone Yasa Due to Hit Fiji

AUTHORITIES have declared a state of natural disaster ahead of Cyclone Yasa, that is due to hit Fiji Thursday or early Friday morning.

A national curfew has already been called for the whole of Fiji and anyone in coastal areas has been asked to move to safer, higher ground. Both Vanua Levu and Viti Levu, Fiji’s main islands expect to be hit.

Fiji is home to nearly 1 million people and sits between Hawaii and New Zealand. The island was hit in 2016 by Cyclone Winston, and many still remember the storm that killed over 40 residents.

Families and businesses are preparing as best as they can for the Cyclone and resident Stephanie Brown spoke about boarding the houses to prepare. She said, “The storm might turn around and hit us like Winston.”

The cyclone could bring winds of around 250km/h and waves could reach 52ft high. Some areas were already losing power.

