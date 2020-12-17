NEW study shows Covid can cause paralysis in children

A study conducted by the University of Manchester involving 38 children from around the world looked at how coronavirus can affect the brain, and discovered that in rare cases, the virus can lead to paralysis in youngsters. The study was embarked upon as very little was previously known about the neurological implications of Covid in children.

Researchers studied 38 children under the age of 18 from eight different countries who had been hospitalised due to contracting Covid. Two of the children who participated in the study were left paralysed and dependant on a ventilator to breathe.

Professor Stavros Stivaros, joint senior author on the study, said: ‘It’s clear from the number of children we have seen with Covid-19, that neurological complications are rare.

‘But it is important to recognise that Covid-19 could be a possible diagnosis, even if these children are not displaying the virus’s classic respiratory symptoms.

‘It’s important to stress that most children with Covid related neurological illness will get better, but nevertheless it can rarely occur in previously healthy children,’ he adds.

‘A small number of these previously healthy children will die from either directly from Covid-19 or from of their increased sensitivity to other infections and some can get neurological complications from a delayed response to their Covid-19 infection.’

