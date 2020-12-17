Council extends hospitality sector’s recycling opportunities

Nerja Council has extended the hospitality sector’s recycling opportunities with the provision of glass collection containers for businesses in Plaza Tutti Frutti.

WHILE the town’s Clean Point remains open Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 1pm, councillor Gema García said the local authority aims to make environmental efforts easier.

And so, in partnership with Ecovidrio, a non-profit entity responsible for the management of glass recycling in Spain, the council has launched an initiative to facilitate recycling within the town’s hospitality sector.

“The aim is to contribute to the fight against climate change and overexploitation of resources,” said García, who delivered the first containers to businesses in Plaza Tutti Frutti who had requested them.

The councillor added that residents and businesses are “increasingly aware of the importance of recycling, and for this reason, the number of containers provided has been increased, having a positive impact on the amount of waste that has been collected in the last year.”

