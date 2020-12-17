Collision Between Lorry And Car In Spain’s Costa Blanca

COLLISION between a lorry and a car ends in tragedy in Spain’s Costa Blanca South as one person has died and three others are injured

A 65-year-old woman has sadly died after the car she was a back-seat passenger in collided with a lorry on the AP-7 in the municipality of Granja de Rocamora between Alicante and Murcia. Emergency services rushed to the incident shortly after 3:40pm on Thursday, December 17 but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Centre of Information and Emergency Coordination (CICU) reported that three others, two men aged 72 and a woman aged 79 were transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela and are being treated for various degrees of injury.

Several fire-fighters, as well as a SAMU unit and two from Basic Life Support, were needed to cut the remaining passengers and the driver from the car. The lorry driver was not injured in the collision.

