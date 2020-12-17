China’s Chang’e-5 brings Moon Rocks Back to Earth

CHINA’S Chang’e-5 mission brings moon rocks back to earth and highlights the success of the growing Chinese space program.

The Chang’e-5 successfully landed on Earth early this morning and has brought home around 4.4 pounds of moon rocks and other samples. The samples are from Mons Rümker, a volcanic plain on the moon.

The China National Space Administration said that the moon rocks were dropped from around 3,000 miles over the Atlantic Ocean and landed at around 2 am in Inner Mongolia.

China has now proven their skills and want to explore the rest of the solar system, they even aim to build a base on the moon. If this were successful, then they could then use the moon as a stepping stone to deep space.

China may have joined the space race later than some, but it is now gearing up to compete directly with the United States. It is expected that the race will begin with them competing over resources in space.

