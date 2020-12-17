Buy locally for a share of €6,000 worth of gifts

Buy locally for a share of €6,000 worth of gifts
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Torrox

Shoppers are being encouraged to buy locally in Torrox for a share of €6,000 worth of gifts.

THE town council, through its Department of Commerce, has launched a new initiative to promote local commerce and increase economic activity locally.

And the gift-giving scheme is not just for the run-up to Christmas, but into the New Year until February 2021.

Mayor, Óscar Medina, said: “This type of initiative is a boost for our local economy, taking advantage of the Christmas spirit to encourage our neighbors to make purchases in the shops of a lifetime and consume in our hospitality establishments not only on these very important dates but in the first weeks of the new year, which is always more difficult ”.


Establishments interested in participating can can register before December 20 by emaling: infocomercio @ torrox .es

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Buy locally for a share of €6,000 worth of gifts".






