BROTHERS Who Started Out Selling Pizzas From A Van Now Make £10million A Year with their own company



Brothers, Thom and James Elliot quit their jobs in 2011, took out two loans, bought a Piaggio Ape van, converted it into a mobile pizza oven, selling pizzas around central London, the rest is history, the Pizza Pilgrims chain, worth £10million, with 250 employees in 13 branches.

James, 34-years-old, told The Mirror, “But we never had a plan, Thom and I were both working in normal jobs back then. We wanted change, and having grown up helping out in our parents’ pubs, we decided to go into the food business”.

James continued, “We bought a van out in Italy, for £3,500, and, after six weeks travelling, taking part in cookery courses and taste testing every menu, we drove it back to London, where we launched our street food business, no one seemed to be doing pizza out of a truck, we thought it a great way to get into the food industry”.

He went on, “We bought a woodside pizza oven, fitted it into the back of the van, and parked up in Berwick Street, Soho, for £10 a day. It was surreal, eighteen months later, with help from investors, we managed to open our first shop in Soho, just opposite Pizza Express with £70,000”.

When lockdown forced them to close the restaurants, they had to think quickly, “We went from the busiest week in our history to zero, in two weeks, then we decided to fast-track our Pizza in the Post venture. It’s basically all the ingredients you need for a pizza, delivered to your door on next day delivery”.

