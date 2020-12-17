BORIS JOHNSON’S Christmas Gift To Nicola Sturgeon will not be too well received



Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Wednesday, December 16, when asked during his press conference what he had bought Nicola Sturgeon for Christmas, replied, “As for a present for Nicola, there are all sorts of things that will arise naturally from the UK getting a new relationship with our friends in the European Union. One thing that may be of particular interest to the people of Scotland is they will become the proud possessors of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fish, shellfish, crustaceans”.

Adding, “I don’t know whether Nicola is a keen fish eater, but she will have more than she can possibly consume herself for a very, very long time to come. How about that?”.

Scotland’s First Minister is a keen opponent of Brexit, so Mr Johnson’s comments will not be too well received, having made it very clear that should Scotland ever gain independence in the near future that she will seek to rejoin the EU.

