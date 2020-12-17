Beast From The East Brings Christmas Freeze To UK

BEAST from the East brings a Christmas freeze to the UK

The Met Office has revealed its Christmas weather predictions and unfortunately, the news is not great. While the temperatures won’t be cold enough to guarantee a white Christmas, an arctic storm quite affectionately dubbed the Beast from the East will bring freezing rain and sleet.

Revealing the forecast for the next ten days, Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said that while Christmas Eve will be bright and sunny, the big day itself is set to be pretty miserable, with cold winds and heavy rain on December 25.

New York is currently being battered by Storm Gloria, and Mr Deakin has suggested that the UK can expect something similar to reach the UK by Christmas Day, with “further rain” and “strong signals it will grow colder.”

