Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is recovering following leg surgery

BARCELONA legend Andres Iniesta, who now plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan, is recovering in hospital following leg surgery after he ruptured a muscle in his quad.

The 36-year-old Spanish maestro, who now earns £430,000-a-week, posted pictures from his hospital bed post-surgery, stating the operation was a “success and I am feeling very well”.

The midfielder, who was recently named in the Uefa fans’ all-time XI, has scored 16 goals and made 18 assists in 74 appearances for the Japanese side before the injury occurred during his side’s Asian Champions League last 16 win over Shanghai SIPG last week.

Andres Iniesta returned to his home in Barcelona for treatment and in a statement released alongside the image on Twitter, Iniesta said: “Hello everybody, last week in the ACL quarter-final match against Suwon, I broke the rectus femoris of my right leg.

“After many tests, I took the advice of my medical team and we have considered that the best option for me was to get surgery and speed up the recovery.

“The surgery has been a success and I am feeling very well.

“My objective is to get back on track as soon as possible and enjoy what I like doing the most.

“All my energy is already put into the recovery and the work that lies ahead.

“I want to thank all of you for your kind words, thank Vissel Kobe and the club’s medical services for their support, and especially to Doctor Ramon Cugat and his team.”

