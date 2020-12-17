Axarquia sees second consecutive day with no new Covid deaths

Axarquia region sees its second consecutive day with no new reported Covid-related deaths.

IN its daily bulletin today, Thursday, December 17, The Junta de Andalucia’s Ministry of Health and Families reported 37 new infections in Axarquia.

But on a positive note, a higher figure – 41 – have recovered.

The majority of the new Covid positives are in Velez-Malaga with 19, followed by Rincon de la Victoria with six.

The remainder of new infections were in Algarrobo, Nerja, Torrox, La Viñuela, Cómpeta and Riogordo.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Axarquia region has recorded 3,634 positives – of whom 2,784 have recovered – and 78 coronavirus-related deaths.

