ATLANTIC CITY Mayor Auctions The Chance To Blow Up Trump Plaza Casino by pressing the demolition button



Marty Small, the Mayor of Atlantic City, is auctioning off the chance for one person to be the person, next month, who presses the button to demolish one of President Donald Trump’s famous Atlantic City casinos, the Trump Plaza Casino.

The world-famous casino, opened in 1984, has been closed since 2014, is due to be demolished on January 29, 2021, and the mayor has come up with the ingenious idea of using the auction as a fundraiser, hoping to make more than $1 million for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

Trump made the casino into the location for many of Vegas’ iconic moments, including World Title Boxing matches featuring Mike Tyson, among others, but, Trump, upon leaving the business, mocked Atlantic City, and its lifestyle by saying he had made a lot of money and they simply got out, so Mayor Small has contracted a professional auction company to control the bids, which will be open from Thursday, December 17 until January 19, 2021, when the winner will be announced in the live online auction.

