Andalucia Cafes Will Be able to Open Between 6pm and 8pm

IN a change of rules, Andalucia cafes will be allowed to open from 6pm until 8pm.

Jesús Aguirre, the Junta de Andalucía Minister of Health and Family, announced that cafes in Andalucia will be allowed to stay open from 18.00 to 20.00 hours but they will not be permitted to sell alcohol during this time.

The cafes will now be permitted by the Junta de Andalucia to open from 6pm until 8pm, from Friday December 18. The change has been made after an overwhelming number of complaints over the restrictions had been received.

The problem is considered to be the lack of masks being worn after lunch, when alcohol is involved. Due to this, restrictions for other establishments will remain in place, meaning they have to close from 6pm until 8pm for the Christmas period.

