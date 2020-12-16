‘WORLD’S loneliest bear’ rescued from tiny cage in Ukraine

Jambolina has been coined the ‘world’s loneliest bear’ after spending all of her eleven years stuck in a tiny cage and forced to perform in a circus, never coming face to face with any others of her kind. She was rescued by animal rights organisation Four Paws from a tiny cage in a garden in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 8 and moved to the Arosa Bear Land reserve in Switzerland.

-- Advertisement --



Katharina Braun from Four Paws International said: ‘She was kept alone in a tiny cage and had been since she was a cub. She was not with other bears.’

In her new home, Jamboline will be nursed back to health and encouraged to hibernate before being introduced to the other bears.

Barbara Van Genne from Four Paws said: ‘Jambolina’s keeping conditions were far from species-appropriate, which had a negative impact on her health.

‘Her teeth are in bad condition and her claws need further examination.

‘For the time being, she will remain in an adaption enclosure so that the team of animal caretakers can observe her.

‘Through targeted food distribution, she will be accustomed to the rhythm of hibernation and hopefully regain her natural instincts.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “‘World’s Loneliest Bear’ Rescued From Tiny Cage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.