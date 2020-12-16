Woman Arrested For Asking Boss To Marry Her In Spain’s Asturias

WOMAN arrested for harassing her boss for eight years asking him to marry her in Spain’s Asturias

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested for harassing her former boss for eight years in Gijon, Asturias. Over a period of nearly a decade, the department head has accused his employee of tormenting him through explicit messages and emails and even sending him an engagement ring.

The 54-year-old man reported the harassment to his superiors, who issued the woman with a warning, but she continued to wait outside his office to declare her love for him and even forced her way into his house and asked relatives to intercede on her behalf. She is also accused of painting hearts with his name on the wall of the company building.

The final straw came in early December when the woman stood in front of the man’s house holding a white sheet saying: “I love you, marry me, say: yes. Despite being warned by the National Police to leave on three occasions the woman continued to move and was eventually arrested for harassment and coercion.

