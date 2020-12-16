West Mercia Police Raid Rescues Hundreds of Exotic Animals

A POLICE raid rescues hundreds of exotic animals in Telford including snakes, tortoises and lizards.

A joint operation from the West Mercia Police, the RSPCA, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and Wrekin Council licensing officials, on December 10 resulted in hundreds of illegally imported animals being rescued. The raid covered four different properties in the Telford area, including Holyhead Road and the Springfield Industrial Estate.

The animals that are now in the care of the RSPCA are worth a considerable amount and have been smuggled from all over the world. According to PETA.org dealers are not put off by the current laws and regulations regarding importing exotic animals, as an eager buyer may pay tens of thousands for a single animal.

West Mercia Police’s Sgt Dougal Bell said, “This was a great example of multi-agency working and I am extremely pleased with the outcome.” The police arrested a woman and a man regarding the selling and import of exotic animals.

