Wedding That Lasted Several Days Causes New Outbreak in Almeria

A Wedding in Adra, that lasted several days has been named as the cause of a new outbreak in Almeria.

The Wedding took place in Adra, over the Constitution Bridge long weekend and the first cases started to show on December 11. An investigation has begun and it is currently thought that the wedding contravened the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at that time.

So far 29 cases have been identified and tracing is still ongoing. This outbreak comes amidst fears that a third wave of the Coronavirus will soon be seen. Juan de la Cruz Belmonte the delegate of Health for Almeria, has said people must act responsibly over the Christmas period.

