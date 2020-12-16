Wear masks at Christmas family gatherings and avoid religious celebrations and markets, says WHO

Wear masks at Christmas family gatherings and avoid religious celebrations and markets, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is advising ahead of the festive period.

“DESPITE some fragile progress, the transmission of Covid-19 in Europe remains widespread and intense.

“There is a high risk of a new resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, so we will have to work together if we are to be successful. in preventing it,” said WHO in a statement.

The public is being urged “not to underestimate” the importance of their decisions “because they may influence the future evolution of the pandemic”.

As such, WHO is advising that religious celebrations and Christmas markets should be “postponed or reduced” unless safety and hygiene measures can be guaranteed in countries with lower contagion rates.

“Meetings and gatherings should be held outdoors, if possible, and participants should wear masks and maintain physical distance.

“If held indoors, limiting group size and ensuring good ventilation is essential to reduce the risk of exposure.

“It can be uncomfortable to wear masks and practice physical distancing when with friends and family, but doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy,” added WHO.

