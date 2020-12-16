Wales Slashes Christmas Bubble To Two Households

WALES slashes the Christmas bubble to just two households instead of three

Welsh First minister Mark Drakeford announced on December 15 that Christmas bubbles are to be limited to just two households, despite the fact that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that up to three households can mix during the festive period. It has also been announced that Wales will go back into lockdown on December 28.

“I can’t offer you a prediction of how long this will last. It will last for three weeks in the first instance,” Drakeford said.

“I said earlier there was small grounds for optimism given what we saw in the firebreak period and we begin to see the impact upon our health service within 10 days on measures being taken.

“We will need to track that carefully, see where it gets us and review at the end of the three weeks and see whether it is possible to alleviate any of the measures on a regional or a national basis.”

Nicola Sturgeon has also advised the people of Scotland that they should limit their bubbles to just one day and people should not stay overnight; however, this is likely to be guidance rather than a law, meaning that people won’t be fined for doing otherwise.

