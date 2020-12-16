Vaccinating The UK Could Cost £12bn But Only HALF Will Get The Jab, Says Watchdog.

Vaccinating the whole of the UK’s population against coronavirus will cost taxpayers up to £12 billion, said the public spending watchdog. It is also estimated that in 2021, it will only be possible to administer the vaccine to HALF of the population due to logistics. The National Audit Office (NAO) said the Government would spend up to £11.7 billion on purchasing and manufacturing Covid-19 jabs for the UK, deploying them in England and also joining the worldwide efforts to find a vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



However, the £12 billion does not cover the costs of any future potential year-on-year vaccination programmes. The NAO also said the costs to the taxpayer were only estimated and depended on how vaccines develop through clinical trials and what is required to manufacture and administer them. The taxpayer may incur additional costs is warned, because the vaccine contracts each contain a form of indemnity protection for the pharmaceutical companies in case of any legal action arising from adverse effects from the vaccines.

The NAO also said that no cap has been applied to the amount the Government could have to pay if there is a successful claim against the companies in four of the five contracts agreed so far. The UK has so far ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as 40 million of the Pfizer, seven million of the Moderna, 60 million of Valneva SE, and 60 million of the Novavax Inc jabs.

The Pfizer vaccine is already being rolled out by the NHS after it was approved by the regulator.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vaccinating The UK Could Cost £12bn But Only HALF Will Get The Jab”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.