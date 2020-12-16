FOR the first time in its history, UNICEF is set to come to the aid of UK children, as the project that was set up to feed some of the most deprived parts of the world, is set to help those in the United Kingdom who have struggled during the pandemic.

According to reports from Sky, the United Nations (UN) agency, which has provided humanitarian aid to children around the world since 1946, is now set to fund a project to feed children in the United Kingdom after 900,000 more children have registered for free school meals this year.

Anna Kettley, of UNICEF UK, said: “We feel it’s critical to come together at this time.

“It’s the first time which we’re recognising that this is an unprecedented situation which requires everyone to roll their sleeves up, step in and support children and families that need it most at this time.”

UNICEF will provide thousands of breakfast boxes over the two-week Christmas school holidays to vulnerable children and families in Southwark, south London by giving £25,000 to the charity School Food Matters.

Each box will provide enough food for 10 breakfasts across the Christmas holiday and will contain fresh pineapple, oats, desiccated coconut, and rice in addition to wholemeal bread, baked beans and milk.

