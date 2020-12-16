Three-year-old killed on pedestrian crossing

A CHILD, three, was killed in the Spanish town of Benavente, Zamora, after being hit by a car when riding his tricycle across a pedestrian crossing.

The 4×4 vehicle drove over the child, probably not seeing him, according to the 112 emergency services in Castilla y Leon and the local town hall.

The child was accompanied by his grandmother at the time of the accident. She had to be treated at a nearby pharmacy, and according to witnesses she was screaming that it was her fault.

The woman who was driving showed no signs of having consumed alcohol.

The accident occurred at around 4.30pm and several passers-by called the emergency services saying that the child was unconscious and injured. The Local Police and paramedics attended the scene, but despite attempts to resuscitate the boy, he died at the scene in the ambulance.

The mayor, Luciano Huerga, said that the accident occurred on the crossroads of Calle del Agujero de San Andrés and Avenida del Ferial, one of the main streets in the town which connects to the N-525. Just metres before the pedestrian crossing on which the three-year-old was killed there was also a Give Way sign.

