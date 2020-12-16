Tesco eliminates 20 million pieces of plastic from its Christmas range

TESCO eliminates over 20 million pieces of plastic from this year’s Christmas range with crackers, lights, cards and puddings all being produced using less single-use plastic.

Tesco’s own label crackers are plastic-free for the first time, which include non-plastic presents, and are now sold without plastic in cardboard packaging, cutting over 14 million pieces of plastic from the seasonal range.

312,000 Christmas lights will instead be sold in recyclable cardboard packaging and packs of Christmas cards are now free from plastic – multipacks of cards are now sold in a recyclable cardboard box – a decision which saves 4.6 million pieces of plastic a year.

A layer of plastic has been removed from Christmas puddings and sponges – a decision that removes 1.78 million pieces of plastic – while the world’s third-largest grocery store chain has also stopped using glitter for all single-use products and packaging, with wrapping paper, gift bags, cards and crackers all now glitter-free and widely recyclable.

Tesco Quality Director, Sarah Bradbury said: “It is an absolute priority of ours to remove and reduce the amount of plastic in our stores to the minimum and ensure everything we use is recycled and kept out of the environment – Christmas time is no exception and we want to do our bit to help customers have more sustainable celebrations.”

