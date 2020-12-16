Ten Per Cent of Private Nursery Schools In Spain Close

TEN per cent of private nursery schools in Spain have been forced to close due to coronavirus pandemic

Ten per cent of private nursery schools for children from zero to three years have been forced to close as registrations fell by forty per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic. Establishments report that parents are hesitant to enrol their youngsters in this non-compulsory education due to fears of contracting the virus.

The employers’ associations as well as teacher unions have demanded from the Government of Pedro Sánchez “the implementation of extraordinary financial aid to prevent the closure of private early childhood education centres” and warn of “the very serious consequences that the disappearance of an educational sector would have, and the consequent loss of companies and jobs, in their majority female, young and qualified.”

This academic year, enrolments have dropped by 40 per cent on average throughout Spain – in some places in Madrid it has reached 80 per cent.

