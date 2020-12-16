Take a 3D virtual tour of Woolworth as it was 30 years ago

Yes, we’re talking about Woolworths AGAIN, the nation’s most missed high-street shop. When a plucky sixth former broke our collective hearts with the great Woolworths return Twitter hoax back in October we knew that we had to fill in that void.

Well, this Christmas, you can relive your nostalgia with a 3D VIRTUAL Woolworths store tour. And yes, it’s every bit as good as you remember.

See the video here: onlineslots.com/tour-of-woolworths

The 3D video tour takes us back 30 years to a simpler time – way before TikTok wasn’t a thing, when you had to record the Top 40 onto cassette! A time when the trip to Woolies to get Pick ’n’ Mix was the highlight of your week.

Relive all the classic toys, from Tamagotchi’s and Furbies to Pogs and Beanie Babies, plus “walk” down the VHS aisle for another blast from the past.

If this doesn’t give you goosebumps, then you’re no 90s kid. #tourofwoolworths