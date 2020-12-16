Sweet Factory Worker Who tried To Kill Six Work Colleagues Jailed for 30 Years

Sweet Factory Worker Who Tried To Kill Six Work Colleagues By Running Them Over Jailed for 30 Years.

FIFTY-YEAR-OLD Andrew Wrigglesworth mounted the kerb and ploughed into his colleagues outside a members’ club in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, following a row at a work Christmas party on December 22, 2019. The court heard that Wrigglesworth deliberately ploughed into his colleagues in a ‘horrendous’ and ‘barely conceivable’ attack following a scuffle during the party- he was found guilty by a jury of the six attempted murder offences in August this year following a trial but was jailed today.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Wrigglesworth had shown no real remorse for what he had done. The court also heard how he had deliberately driven his red Audi A4 convertible into his six male victims in the aftermath of a scuffle outside a members’ club in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, on December 22 last year.

The 50-year-old mounted the pavement while driving his car at the men, who were all on foot, then sped off from the crime scene in his heavily damaged vehicle to be found later by officers at his home. One of the men, a 43-year-old Cleckheaton man, was the most seriously injured of the six victims and sustained life-changing injuries as a result of the attack.

Detective Inspector Andrew Cass from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said, quote: “This was an absolutely horrendous offence and we welcome the strong sentence handed down to Wrigglesworth today. It is barely conceivable that someone would attempt to carry out such an outrageous and brutal act, especially against their own colleagues. His actions resulted in six men being literally mown down with one man receiving injuries which will stay with him for the rest of his life.”

He added: “A jury of Wrigglesworth’s peers determined he had attempted to murder all six of his victims on that Christmas evening, and there is no doubt in our minds that such an outcome must have been his intent in acting in the way he did. He has never shown any remorse for his actions on that evening, but I hope the lengthy sentence he now faces will be of some comfort to his victims.”

