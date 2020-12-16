Suspected paedophile accused of 45 counts of child sex abuse

A suspected paedophile has been arrested in Bilbao accused of 45 counts of child sex abuse.

THE 22-year-old has been detained in connection with sexual abuse, corruption of minors, sexual assault and distributing child pornography.

According to police, there are 12 alleged victims aged between 13 and 15-years-old who live in Vizcaya, Guipuzcoa, Alava, Navarra, Balearic Islands, Seville, Tarragona, Zaragoza and Barcelona.

The same sources claim the detainee used the internet to “contact victims”, who were then “threatened and intimidated with sexual material”.

Of the 45 crimes the suspect is being held in connection with, 12 relate to “corruption of minors” by forcing children to perform “explicit sexual acts” and distributing the footage.

The 22-year-old is expected to appear in court this week.

