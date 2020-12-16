Suspected Murder-Suicide of Mother and Young Daughter in London

THE suspected murder-suicide of a mother and her young daughter occurred in Hounslow in London.

Police are investigating the suspected murder-suicide of a mother aged, 25 and her two-year-old daughter, after the bodies were found in their West London flat in Drake Court. The bodies were found on Monday shortly after 4 pm and it is not thought that anyone else in connected. The police have confirmed that the two deaths were not violent.

The deaths have been a shock to the area and local resident Rahul Rahman said, “It’s a tragedy. I am in total shock. This is a quiet area full of nice people.” Another neighbour thought that the deaths may be due to all the pressures from the coronavirus pandemic.

Both mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene and Scotland Yard have informed the next-of-kin. Specialist officers are supporting the family at this tragic time.

