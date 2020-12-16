Staff Test Positive for Covid-19 at Welsh Vaccination Centre

Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus at a Welsh Vaccination Centre in Splott, Cardiff.

STAFF at a mass vaccination centre in Splott, Cardiff, have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days after it opened. Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CVUHB) did not confirm exactly which centre was affected but said anyone identified as a close contact would be asked to self-isolate.

It comes as new testing sites are being opened around the city due to a surge in cases, with Covid-19 infection rates in the Welsh capital has risen by 90% in the past week alone. Posting on Twitter, CVUHB said: “We can confirm that a number of staff have tested positive at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres. We are implementing testing of staff at the centre and anyone that is identified as a close contact will be asked to self-isolate. Currently, no additional risk has been identified to anyone who has been vaccinated at the centre. We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the virus is still prevalent in our local communities.”

According to the BBC, the vaccination centre is in the Splott area of the city where nine staff have tested positive. Cardiff Council said the city’s test positivity rate of 18% shows it is “clear the virus is spreading through the community, making it extremely difficult to contain”.

Council leader Huw Thomas said residents should book a test if they are feeling unwell or are displaying any of the symptoms linked with the virus. “I want to be clear that there is plenty of capacity in the system, and it has never been easier to get tested. If you are showing symptoms or suspect you may have Covid-19, then you owe it to yourself and your loved ones to get yourself tested as soon as possible,” he said.

He then added: “We are at a stage now where the rise in numbers is stark. If we don’t follow the rules, our NHS and our services could be overrun by Christmas. The current predictions are dire. Hospital resources are being stretched and staff pushed to the limit following their experience at the sharp end of the pandemic.”

As reported earlier by EWN, the new COVID-19 mutation has been discovered in Wales and is now spreading rapidly throughout the south-east of the country further up North in Scotland.

