Spurned husband tried to kill wife with scissors and bare hands in “alcohol-fuelled rage”

A spurned husband has been found guilty of killing his wife using scissors, a knife and his hands in an “alcohol-fuelled rage”.

WILLIAM Clapperton carried out a “sustained and frenzied armed attack” on his wife at their home in Twickenham after she told him she wanted to end their marriage.

Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard that “in an alcohol-fuelled rage”, Clapperton cut up a large amount of his wife’s clothing before “carrying out a violent attack against her, subjecting her to hours of physical abuse with the clear intention of killing her”.

Clapperton ignored the victim’s repeated pleas for him to stop as he proceeded to inflict significant injuries to her face, neck and body.

He attacked her with scissors, a chopping knife and his hands. Whilst doing this he told her that if she was ugly no one would want her anymore and she was going to die. She also sustained injuries to her hands and arms, whilst trying to protect herself.

Images of the victim’s injuries were considered too horrific to be shown in court. Nine months on from the attack on February 17, she is still receiving surgical treatment.

The victim, a woman in her 40’s, said: “As a result of my injuries I am not the same anymore, and I will continue to have further surgery for the foreseeable future.

“I provided for both William and I for many years and even today I can’t believe the man I have known for 14 years, the man who told me every day that he loved me, would do this to me.

“I decided to end our relationship as it simply broke down. From now on I have to live with the scars to my face and am reminded every time I look in the mirror. He destroyed my life and I will never forget what he has done to me.”

The court went on to hear that at around 7.15am, the victim finally saw an opportunity to escape the property.

She ran barefoot into the street where a member of public immediately called for an ambulance.

At 7.39am, police were notified by London Ambulance Service (LAS) and attended the scene.

The victim was taken to a south London hospital for treatment.

Officers at the scene, along with the Territorial Support Group (TSG), forced entry to the property to arrest Clapperton.

He was found with knife wounds to his chest and wrist and was taken to hospital for treatment by LAS, where it was established his injuries were self-inflicted.

Clapperton will be sentenced in the new year.

