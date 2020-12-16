Spanish PM warns “measures will be tightened for Christmas” if necessary

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez has warned “measures will be tightened for Christmas” if necessary.

He stressed that “it is only up to us not to open the door to a third wave” as he took stock of the current situation with a “rebound” of coronavirus cumulative incidence.

“We are seeing a worrying increase in infections. If the Christmas plan must be toughened, we will ask the regional governments to do so,” he said in Congress on Tuesday, December 15.

Sánchez urged everybody to exercise caution and “enjoy Christmas at home and act is if we were infected”.

He added: “The pandemic has accelerated many urgent changes. The union of the country and Europe has never been so necessary.

“I feel more proud than ever to lead a country that has shown victory morals and social discipline. The pandemic has changed us as a society.”

Referring to the imminent approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, December 21, by the European Medicines Agency, he said: “Now we are beginning a hopeful stage, but we must maintain all precautions. Vaccines are not vaccination.”

