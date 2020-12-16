Spanish Government to urge health centres not to prescribe rapid Covid tests

The Spanish Government plans to urge health centres not to prescribe rapid Covid tests amid fears they “do not serve to detect the virus”.

SELF-DIAGNOSTIC tests have been sold in pharmacies for the last 15 days, for around €25 euros and always with a prescription.

But Health Minister Salvador Illa has asked for caution before using them.

“The tests are not an absolute security passport nor are they a guarantee, they are a caption of a certain moment. It does not exempt us from taking security measures.”

And a health source told La Sexta the department will ask doctors to stop prescribing the tests which detect if a person has antibodies against coronavirus in 10 minutes.

The test is said to be 90 per cent effective.

The Ministry of Health has warned that if you do a test at home, you must get confirmation from a health centre.

“We are going to work on protocolizing these self-diagnostic tests,” it was added.

