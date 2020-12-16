SPANISH chef Dabiz Muñoz has been forced to permanently close down his restaurant in London, the StreetXo.

-- Advertisement --



The restaurant opened in November 2016, but according to the Spanish press, the Michelin star awarded chef has initiated a voluntary process of insolvency and liquidation of the business which will leave 70 people out of work.

The restaurant offered high quality street food in a fun environment.

According to the financial press, Brexit and Covid have just been too much for the restaurant to survive, despite an investment of €6 million. Rent alone on the premises was €400,000 per year.

His wife Cristina Pedroche had also invested in the project.

Just a month ago, Muñoz had announced plans to create a national group of hospitality businesses to talk to the authorities and find solutions for the sector’s survival.

He has recently launched the GoXo food delivery service in Barcelona, following its success of its food truck in Madrid since May.

The DiverXo restaurant in Madrid has kept its three Michelin stars this year, and is the only one in Madrid to have this distinction.

A fire in the kitchen several months ago forced the restaurant to close temporarily and carry out refurbishment. Then, some members of staff tested positive for Covid-19, and it had to close for even longer.

However, the couple plans to continue to launch new projects.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish chef forced to close London restaurant”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.