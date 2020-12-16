Snow Storm Set To Bring A Foot Of Snow To New York

WINTER Storm Gail set to bring a foot of snow to New York City

New York is battening down the hatches in anticipation of Storm Gloria, which is due to arrive in the city on Wednesday evening, December 16, bring with it icy blasts and at least a foot of snow. Weather forecasters are predicting “an ugly mess” when the storm gets going in earnest at around 4pm.

“Of the six to 12 range, we are leaning toward the higher numbers, 10, 11, 12 inches at this point,” Matt Rinde, senior meteorologist with Accuweather told The Post.

“Late this evening, if you’re out for any reason, I think that’s where really big problems are going to occur,” he said.

“It’s not going to be great in the evening rush from 5 to 7 … any amount of wet roads or snowy roads slows things down considerably.”

“So either way, it’s going to be an ugly mess.”

Rinde added that gusts of up to 55 miles per hour will be experienced and that temperatures won’t rise above 31F (-0.5C) on Thursday.

