CHRISTMAS JACKPOT: Seven families on one street have won £50k each in a huge Postcode Lottery jackpot, a week before the festive holidays.

-- Advertisement --



TV presenter Jeff Brazier was the Postcode Lottery ambassador lucky enough to surprise the families after the postcode in Kirkby, Liverpool was drawn on Tuesday, December 15.

Brazier, the husband of the late Big Brother star Jade Goody, brought the enormous sum of £350k to the area, meaning everyone who played was guaranteed the incredible prize.

In a statement, the lottery said: “Seven Kirkby residents are set to have a great Christmas after they each won £50,000 per ticket with People’s Postcode Lottery.

“Their postcode, L32 6RN, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Tuesday 15th December.

“The winners decided to remain anonymous but will still receive their prize money.

“The neighbours won the prize as part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s special Christmas campaign, where one postcode is announced as a £50,000 prize winner every day. All the players in the postcode win £50,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff said: “A big congratulations to all of our Kirkby winners! I hope they use the cash to have an amazing Christmas and treat themselves and their families.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seven families on one street won £50k each in a huge Postcode Lottery jackpot”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.