Sentenced confirmed for youths who gang raped young girl

THE Supreme Court has confirmed sentences of 16 and 15 years in prison for two young men who gang raped a 16-year-old in Jaen.

-- Advertisement --



The events took place on the afternoon of March 2, 2018, when these two young men and another three underage boys, sexually abused and injured the girl who they had forced into a doorway.

They were sentenced in 2019, and the court has rejected the appeal they presented against the Andalucia High Court of Justice, as this court did with the appeal against Jaen Provincial Court.

The will also be on parole for 10 years when they get out of prison and are banned from approaching or communicating with the victim.

Now that the sentenced has been confirmed for the two youths who gang raped the young girl, they will have to pay her €62,675 in compensation for moral and physical damages and the days it took for her to recover from her injuries.

The minors were also convicted in a court appropriate to their age.

The court concluded that there was enough evidence against the accused for there to be no presumption of innocence, although at trial, they denied having been in the place the events took place. They also ruled that the victim’s statement was always consistent and she had no reason to lie about the events.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sentence confirmed for youths who gang raped young girl”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.