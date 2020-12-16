Sánchez Attends 60th Anniversary of OECD in Paris

PEDRO Sánchez attends the 60th anniversary celebrations of the OECD in Paris

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez attended the 60th birthday celebration of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris on Monday, December 14. The celebration of the organization, famous for its report on education systems (PISA), went completely unnoticed by the French media as it was said to be a very subdued and discreet affair. Macron, Sánchez and Gurría were each presented with a plaque and the three, along with the President of the European Council participated in a debate on the recovery.

The event was held at the Elysee in Paris and all of the leading figures gave speeches. Sánchez spoke about a “paradigm shift”, since “economic growth alone does not guarantee well-being.” The head of the Spanish Government also had a relevant role in the celebration, because Spain holds the rotating presidency of the ministerial meeting of the OECD council.

