RITA ORA Gets Job As A Judge On ‘The Voice’ Australia but many viewers have never heard of her



Australia’s version of ‘The Voice’ announced it’s judging panel for the new 2021 series today (Wednesday), with many regular viewers confused at the inclusion of 30-year-old British singer Rita Ora, with the other three judges, 31-year-old Jessica Mauboy, 53-year-old Keith Urban, and last year’s mentor, Guy Sebastian, aged 39.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the line-up, one tweeting, “Well here we go. Loved it when Keith was on The Voice AU a few years ago, Good that Guy is back. Yay Jess will be joining the Chairs. Rita Ora not sure if I am familiar with her. Maybe I can watch it.

Another viewer, clearly knowing who Rita Ora is, tweeted, “Considering Rita Ora has been fined twice recently for breaching UK Covid rules, I hope she’s NOT going to be travelling to Australia to take part of the show as a judge”.

But, Rita did have some excited fans, one tweeted, “It’s OFFICIAL! Rita Ora is officially one of the judges for the Aussie version of THE VOICE for 2021!! Who’s excited! I know I am !!!!”, and another one said, “Excited to have Rita Ora on The Voice again!! This time in Australia”.

