Recent news in brief from around the Costa del Sol

MARBELLA Council is promoting shopping in the Central Market by offering a total of 6,000 vouchers allowing free parking for up to 24 hours in its car park for any shopper who shows receipts totalling €10 or more from businesses in the market.

Larger schools

IT is proposed that the Estepona Council should gift a municipal plot of 5,148 square metres to the Junta de Andalucia in order to allow for an extension to the existing high school in Cancelada with a further promise of land in Isdabe.

Fake blue badges

THE Mijas Local Police have developed an app able to detect the fraudulent use of blue disabled drivers badges as there has been a proliferation of the use of fake badges with 60 forgeries reportedly used by British drivers over the past two months.

Food gift

FOR the fourth time since the pandemic started, the Roman and Diaz company has contributed non-perishable food to the Fuengirola municipal food bank for distribution to those in need and on this occasion the donation consisted of 600 kilos of food.

Charity Golf

NEXT Sunday (December 20) the Benalmadena Golf Club will host the Club Crisol Winter Charity Tournament, for the benefit of the local charity the ABAD Association which has been unable to raise funds for much of the year due to the pandemic.

Temporary station

WORK is continuing at the Cercanías train station in the central Plaza de La Nogalera in Torremolinos in order to ensure that rain water can be properly drained away and floors are safe but, in the meantime, a temporary station is to be opened.

